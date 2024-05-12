The Shropshire pub close to the Welsh border and where staff and customers feel like family

A pub which prides itself on its warm welcome is proving popular with locals – and their four-legged friends.

The Swan Inn in Ellesmere attracts regulars and visitors from both sides of the border, and being pet friendly as well adds to its appeal with dog-lovers.

The pub manages to combine this friendly welcome with a good chat with the locals and a decent selection of ales.

Located on Cross Street, the pub is a single-roomed inn set in the middle of the town and which has undergone a number of changes and ownerships over the years.

Joanne Jones said the pub was a great place to work

It was once a part of the extensive local estate of the Shrewsbury & Wem Brewery and was then acquired by Greenalls, as evidenced by the external signage until its 2017 makeover, before ending up with Punch Taverns.