The Shropshire pub close to the Welsh border and where staff and customers feel like family
As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Shropshire Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.
A pub which prides itself on its warm welcome is proving popular with locals – and their four-legged friends.
The Swan Inn in Ellesmere attracts regulars and visitors from both sides of the border, and being pet friendly as well adds to its appeal with dog-lovers.
The pub manages to combine this friendly welcome with a good chat with the locals and a decent selection of ales.
Located on Cross Street, the pub is a single-roomed inn set in the middle of the town and which has undergone a number of changes and ownerships over the years.
It was once a part of the extensive local estate of the Shrewsbury & Wem Brewery and was then acquired by Greenalls, as evidenced by the external signage until its 2017 makeover, before ending up with Punch Taverns.