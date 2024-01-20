Micky Moore still has faith in Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor despite rotten run

Salop are going through a tough run at the moment having won just one of their last seven games with all others ending in defeats.

Both Moore and Taylor are coming in for criticism from the Town fan base with the latter receiving boos and chants at full-time after the 1-0 loss to Stevenage last weekend.

Moore says he is aware how the industry works adding that ultimately results are all that matters.

He said: “Matty will be judged on results, I will be judged on my period here on how I have progressed the football club over my time here, that is how you get judged.

“And if football results and performances do not improve, then we all know how the industry works.

“I agree and I have said, there have been games where we have not performed, so when you look at the teams in the bottom half, aside from Wigan, we are the side that has won the most games.

“On a Saturday, what we have not done is drawn enough, we have lost them instead.

“If you cannot win it, don’t lose it, get a draw.

“We are too high or too low and we need to get some consistency and it is something that we have to find.”

Town are currently 17th in League One, and they have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net this season.

The 17 goals they have scored is the lowest in the EFL and as the Town boss, Taylor has come in for a lot of criticism for the role he has played in that.

Moore has explained the process behind appointing Taylor back in the summer while saying he has not lost faith in the boss.

“Part of my role is to identify players and to identify head coaches so yes was I instrumental in bringing Matt in yes,” he continued.

“But what I do, is I have to take it to my boss which is the chairman and say to him, that these are the individuals that are left – that we got down to from the interview process.

“And then we have a conversation.

“At this moment in time have I lost faith in Matty? No. Do I think he needs to be better? Yes. Have I told him that? Yes.

“If he listens to this tomorrow he will think ‘oh we have had this conversation’.

“I am not going to say anything here tonight that he does not know and he has not been told as that would not be fair.

“Will I go back to him and say I had this fans parliament last night and these are the concerns on the ground floor but you kind of know it anyway we have gone through it.

“But ultimately he will be judged on football results and then the process for the new head coach whether it is going to be if Matty moves on because he turns it around and moves on or any head coach coming in will go through the same process.

“It will be myself going to the chairman and having that conversation.”

Taylor will lead his side to Peterborough today as they try to turn around their difficult run of form against a side that is trying to get automatic promotion.