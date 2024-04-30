Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nick Deane, from Shrewsbury, was an active man and an avid runner with the Shropshire Shufflers.

But in November last year, at the age of 57, he was given the "shocking" news that he has the debilitating condition which affects the brain and nerves.

He told the Shropshire Star: "The first sign of anything was in March 2023. I got tested to see if I had a brain tumour or something like that.

"That all came back clear, but over time my speech gradually got worse.

"I saw a neurologist and by November I had the diagnosis.

"It's shocking. I was devastated. But then you think, what can you do? I focus on the positives.

"At the moment it's just my speech and swallowing affected. I have a feeding tube. But otherwise I still have full mobility at the moment."

It has come as a huge blow to Nick and his wife Lyn, who have fostered many children but have had to stop since his diagnosis.

However, it didn't take long after Nick learned the bad news to throw himself into fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Last December he ran a total of 26 miles to raise £11,000 for the charity.

That may sound like a tough feat for someone with his condition, but it's nothing compared to his next challenge.

So far, 39 people have signed up to join him on his Three Peaks challenge, in which he will scale Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon - the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales respectively - in 24 hours. Among his hardy hikers will be 69-year-old Meole councillor Bernie Bentick.

"All of the money will go to research at the Motor Neurone Disease Association," Nick said. "We hope to raise as much as we can."

In recent years, Motor Neurone Disease has become more in focus in the public eye, with Professor Stephen Hawking, footballer Fernando Ricksen and rugby player Rob Burrow among the public figures to share their diagnosis.

"I think people speak about it more openly now," said Nick. "People are willing to raise awareness and raise funds."

Nick is also appealing to businesses to help out with the Three Peaks challenge. Anyone who would like to sponsor the group with funding or services can contact Nick on nickwdeane@gmail.com.

To donate to Nick's fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/i-have-mnd-am-raising-as-much-money-as-i-can.