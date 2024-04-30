Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kew Delaney, Addie Piggott, Todd Wickens, Michael Berry and Tom Cash have been caged for their roles in a string of burglaries after being brought down by North Wales Police's Operation Guard.

Over a three-month period from September last year, members of the gang smashed their way into the homes of six families, ransacking each one and entering their lofts looking for gold.

They attempted to cover their tracks by committing the offences using a car they bought for the conspiracy, and using cleaning products at some of the houses. They even stole the gloves they used to commit the burglaries.

The first incident reported was at the Cross Guns Inn in Pant, near Oswestry, on September 28 last year. They were chased off the premises, leaving behind a bottle of Flash cleaning product.

The following day, two burglaries were reported in Wrexham.

At around 8pm, some of the gang broke into a house on Croesnewydd Road, stealing family jewellery including necklaces, earrings, wedding rings and bangles.

Around an hour later, they targeted another house on Bennion Road, stealing a wedding ring and £3,000 in cash.

On September 30, Delaney and Berry made a trip to Birmingham, with CCTV footage showing them briefly visiting a bullion dealer.

Michael Berry. Picture: North Wales Police

The following month, police executed a warrant at the premises, seizing all documents relating to the sale of jewellery.

On October 2 another burglary at a house on Lilac Way in Wrexham was reported, with more than £3,000 in cash and thousands of pounds of gold jewellery stolen.

Kew Delaney. Picture: North Wales Police

The next day, Delaney made another brief visit to the Birmingham bullion dealer, this time with Wickens and Piggott.

Todd Wickens. Picture: North Wales Police

Later the same evening, another two burglaries were reported in Wrexham on Brunswick Court and Bath Road, where more gold was stolen.

Addie Piggott. Picture: North Wales Police

The red Vauxhall Vectra the gang used was seen in the area of both burglaries, before it was dumped the following day in Rhosllanerchrugog.

On November 7, more gold and cash were stolen from a house in Moss Valley, Wrexham.

The following day, Delaney made the final trip to the Birmingham bullion dealer with Wickens, Delaney, Piggott and Cash, before their arrests on their return to North Wales.

Michael Berry was tracked down in Stockport the following month.

The group have now been sentenced at Mold Crown Court.

Delaney, aged 34, Piggott, 29, and Wickens, 35, were all convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Delaney, of Wrexham Caravan Site, Ruthin Road, Coedpoeth, was jailed for three years and four months. Piggott, of the same address, was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison. Wickens, of Berrylands, Homestead Lane, Wrexham, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Berry, aged 24 and of the same address as Wickens, was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of handling stolen goods.

Cash, aged 26, of Southsea Stables, Southsea, Wrexham, was also convicted of handling stolen goods and sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Inspector Christopher Owen, who led the investigation, said: “These burglars targeted innocent families across our county, stealing sentimental family jewellery for their own financial gain.

“They travelled across the country to sell stolen jewellery in an attempt to frustrate investigators.

“They now face a total of more than 14 years behind bars.

“I do not underestimate the impact that intrusive crimes of this nature have on their victims, and I sincerely hope that this sentencing helps those affected begin to move forward with their lives.

“I must commend the efforts of all those involved in this comprehensive, complex investigation in securing today’s result. The outcome is testament to our collaborative one-team approach, working closely with neighbouring forces and partner agencies to target those causing harm to our communities.

“I hope that today’s result sends a clear message that burglary will never be tolerated by North Wales Police, and we will do everything we can to bring offenders to justice."