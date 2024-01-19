Peterborough v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-ups

At the club's Supporters' Parliament chief executive Liam Dooley confirmed Salop are in takeover talks with two potential buyers.

He added that chairman Roland Wycherley wants to sell to the right people.

Either way, they now have to re-focus on things on the pitch ahead of a challenging clash against Peterborough on Saturday.

Matt Taylor has come in for a lot of criticism from fans over recent results - which has seen Town lose six of their last seven games - and pressure is cranking up on him.

So as they head to London Road to take on Peterborough, what team will he choose?

Formation: 3-4-3

Marko Marosi

The Town keeper, as always, will start in goal.

Morgan Feeney