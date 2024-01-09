Dave Edwards: One thing missing for a perfect Shrewsbury FA Cup day

As a player you’d be so excited in the week leading up to it that you’d protect yourself a little bit in training to make sure you’re fit.

I arrived to the ground nice and early and it really felt different. It felt the biggest game in years, even surpassing the big FA Cup ties with Liverpool.

Town haven’t played Wrexham for so long and with their current situation, grabbing national and international news, it felt like a huge occasion.

As the atmosphere built to kick-off it got even better and there was a little bit of envy inside me that I wasn’t walking out onto that pitch. It was a really special occasion and it didn’t disappoint, the opening 10 minutes were electric with the pace of the game and the tackling.

It was a proper old school FA Cup derby game. It was brilliant and Shrewsbury were by far the better team.

They were first to every ball and winning balls back in midfield. They were on the front foot, even without loads of quality from both sides. The pitch was a little bit uneven in some areas, but Town were definitely the dominant force.

Then came the chance for Tunmise Sobowale. It was an absolutely fantastic cross from Jordan Shipley and Sobowale, inside the six-yard box with the goal at his mercy, put it over the bar. He should score, but it also wasn’t quite as easy as some people think. It was whipped in at pace and took a bounce before it reached him, which caused him to get under it.

Chey Dunkley had a good chance deflected wide and Wrexham didn’t threaten at all. The second half was the same and more chances came and went.

When Mal Benning hit the crossbar I began to think it wouldn’t be Shrewsbury’s day.

Wrexham only had a 10-minute spell in the whole game where they had some control. They manufactured that one chance and unfortunately it ended up in the net. You could feel Shrewsbury hearts sink.

Taylor Perry had his huge chance, he’s picked up a great position and he’ll be thinking of that one all week. It’s one he’ll practice in training and you just have to get a big side foot on it and hit the target.

It wasn’t Town’s day, but the atmosphere was special. It’s gut wrenching against your local rivals, but it was a much-improved performance from Shrewsbury.

They need to bring that same effort and enthusiasm to the next home game with Stevenage.

Alongside that, Matt Taylor will be desperate to get some forward options through the door in this window.

That is where the game was lost against Wrexham. They need that killer instinct and with Dan Udoh injured and out of contract in the summer, there’s only two fit number nines with Ryan Bowman and Max Mata.

They need some help and hopefully someone can come in. I’d love it to be Nathan Fraser, but until Wolves bring a striker in that one will have to wait.

The goalscoring record is pretty woeful at the moment and they need a solution.