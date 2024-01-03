Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury Town win was perfect tonic after mounting pressure

I was at the Portsmouth game and they were very dominant and then playing Peterborough in the other home game – these are two of the best sides in the league and it was always going to be tough.

The disappointing one is Shrewsbury’s away form, which has been pretty tragic all year. Losing at Burton and Cheltenham and not scoring, against two teams down in the relegation areas, was bitterly disappointing.

They do have a lot going against them and I do feel for Matt Taylor, with the number of injuries they have.

But Taylor and his players deserve a lot of credit for bouncing back against Fleetwood. In recent years, Shrewsbury have struggled at home against these lesser teams and it felt like there was big pressure on this game.

It was the perfect tonic to keep spirits high and it was a terrific performance.

Most importantly, they scored goals at really good points in the game. They were on top early on and got the Nohan Kenneh goal, which was an excellent finish, from a corner.