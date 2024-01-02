'They come here as a League Two team': Shrewsbury Town defender takes aim ahead of Wrexham FA Cup clash

The last time the two sides met in a derby was in a League Two fixture back in 2007 at the Croud Meadow.

That 3-0 win for Town all but condemned Wrexham to relegation out of the Football League - and they returned earlier this year after a decade and a half in non-league.

The North Wales club's profile has risen dramatically over the last three years since being bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Under the ownership of the two actors the club narrowly missed out on a return to the EFL in their first season - before pipping Notts County in a dramatic National League title race last season.

They have spent big on signings from higher leagues and Phil Parkinson's side will arrive in Shropshire sitting third in the League Two table as they chase back to back promotions.

The third round draw threw up the tasty tie Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan has had his say on the fixture ahead of Sunday, insisting Salop needing to make sure everyone knows they are the League One side, amid all the outside attention surrounding Wrexham.

Flanagan explained that Wrexham's players are playing in League Two 'for a reason' and there will be an expectation on Salop to win the game.

Speaking as part of a commentary on BBC Radio Shropshire, the former Sunderland defender said: "I have worked with Phil Parkinson before, I know how he likes to play and we are not going to get a chance to get the ball off them in the 18 yard box.

"The ball will be in our half from the keeper or centre halves, they won't be passing from the back so our game plan will be different.

"I am big on the respect thing between football clubs, but lets make sure it is known that with everyone talking, that they are a League Two team, they are coming here as a League Two team.

"Other League Two teams have been here and we have beaten them, and the expectation is that we beat them.

"Whether it is a local derby or not, they are a League Two team, who owns them, what they wear, who they are, has no bearing on the game whatsoever."

The Racecourse club are hunting down back to back promotions - and have been linked with a number of high profile EFL players in the opening hours of the January transfer window in a bid too boost their push.

They will also head to Shropshire having tied down key duo Elliot Lee and star striker Paul Mullin down to new deals.

Flanagan acknowledged that Wrexham do have good players, but added: "I saw a few things and it was like we had drawn a Premier League team and that is not the case, they were non-league last season.

"Fair play they have done well, but it is League One v League Two and we need to show why we are League One players.

"Don't get me wrong, they've got some good players but they are playing at the level for a reason and I am a firm believer in that, so let's wait and see."