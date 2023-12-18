Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Portsmouth: All the sixes with out standout

Marko Marosi

Nothing Marosi could do about any of the goals. He made one save from distance, but he was generally quiet considering Portsmouth’s dominance.

Faultless 6

Chey Dunkley

Maybe could have come out and closed down Paddy Lane in the build-up to the second goal, but it is always a tough afternoon for a defender when you concede three.

Tough 5

Aaron Pierre

Has been excellent in recent weeks, but he along with his defensive partners were unable to stop Pompey.

OK 5

Joe Anderson

He would have wanted to get his head to the throw-in which Pompey took the lead from, but in general he was OK.

Tidy 6

Morgan Feeney

Played at right wing-back on this occasion and he defended well. As a centre-back, going forward may not be his greatest strength.

Versatile 6

Jordan Shipley

Playing at wing-back again, Shipley would have been disappointed by how easily Abu Kamara got the better of him, albeit it was a tricky ball to deal with.

Costly 5

Carl Winchester

A quiet afternoon for Winchester, as always he covered the ground in midfield, but with Town suffering out of possession he could not get them on the front foot.

Quiet 6

Nohan Kenneh

Town’s stand-out player. He won the ball back for his side so many times in midfield and covered so much ground in the middle of the park.

Super 8

Taylor Perry

Made an instant impact on his return last week, but it was a quiet afternoon for Perry.

Isolated 6

Ryan Bowman

Has been in good form of late, after his hat-trick against Notts County but it was not his day and was taken off at half-time.

Taken off 5

Dan Udoh

The forward had one of Town’s best chances, but it was from a narrow angle. He is not getting a great deal of opportunities.

Starved 6

Substitutes

Max Mata (for Bowman 46) 6, Mal Benning (for Winchester 69) 6, Tunmise Sobowale (for Feeney 69) 6. Subs not used: Burgoyne, Loughran, Whitney, Owusu.