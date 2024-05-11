Emergency services rush to scenes of two crashes on county roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first one saw a crew from Cleobury Mortimer and the police scrambled to a crash between a car and a truck on the B4363 at Kinlet at 11.42pm.

A spokesperson said the incident involved a road traffic collision between a car and a truck but no persons were trapped. They sent their stop message at five minutes past midnight.

The second crash saw a crew from Clun rushed to the B4385 at Purslow, near Clunbury, at 1.56am on Saturday to make vehicles safe.

A spokesperson for the fire service said that incident involved one vehicle, that no persons were trapped and the crews made the vehicles safe.

They sent their incident stop message at 2.35am.