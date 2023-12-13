Shrewsbury must be careful with key player

Salop have been without Fleming since he hobbled off during the second half of Town’s best performance of the season – a 1-0 win at home against Derby.

That game was back at the end of October and it has since been revealed the Hull City loanee suffered ankle ligament damage.

Taylor has managed to cope without the left-wing-back, mainly because Jordan Shipley has returned from a long-term knee injury, but the boss said a few weeks back he hoped Fleming would be back in action before the festive break – something he still hopes is the case.

“I hope so,” he said when asked if Fleming is still likely to feature before Christmas. “He is not back in training as of yet.

“He went back to Hull over the weekend. Our medical team have had some dialogue with theirs and it is just a case of making sure that when we do step him up properly on the grass, the last thing you want with any injury is a breakdown.

“So that is where we are with him. He is in a good spot at the moment, he is in a really good spot.”

Town’s injury list has started getting smaller in the last week or so. Morgan Feeney made his comeback after a laceration to the kidney in the win over Wycombe.

As did Taylor Perry – he came back from a hamstring problem to score the all-important goal to give Town the three points.