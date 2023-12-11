Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings vs Wycombe as two get 9's and three 8's

Two superb saves in the second half. One with his feet to deny Garath McCleary and one to stop Kieran Sadlier scoring too.

Vital 9

Chey DUnkley

So many balls went into Town’s box, and with Sam Vokes on the pitch at the end, you would have thought Wycombe would get on the end of one. Dunkley did not allow it.

Brilliant 8

Aaron Pierre

Gets better with the more time he spends on the pitch. Like Dunkley, he was excellent heading balls out at will.

Superb 8

Joe Anderson

Like his defensive partners, Anderson was excellent. What he did though was use the ball well too, getting an assist for Taylor Perry’s goal.

Terrific 9

JORdan Shipley

Hit the post in the second half in one of Town’s few ventures into the Chairboys half. He was good on the left.

Outlet 7

Elliott Bennett

He has been used in a couple of positions this season, but right wing-back is probably the role he looks most comfortable in. He was good at Adams Park.

Solid 7

Carl Winchester

He is a calm head in the middle of Town’s midfield. A lot of the work he does is off the ball and you notice how much of a difference he makes when he is not there.

Energetic 7

Nohan Kenneh

Very similar player to Winchester, but perhaps not as composed on the ball as his midfield partner, but he did well here.

Busy 7

Taylor Perry

Has been out injured for a few weeks, but he was back with a bang on Saturday with a brilliant left-footed strike to help Town get the three points.

Composed 8

Danu Udoh

Town suffered defensively for large parts of the game, so it was not really a game where Udoh could show off his attacking skill.

Good 7

RYAN bowman

Held the ball up well on a few occasions, especially in the second half to give Town some relief when defending.

Linked play 7

Substitutes

Morgan Feeney (for Bowman 75) 7, Max Mata (for Udoh 82), Mal Benning (for Perry 87). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Sobowale, Loughran, Whitney.