Shrews Views S3 E15: Consistency, Reading scenes & takeover rumours

The boys are on the road again this week, to bring you a late night podcast recording after Salop's midweek EFL Trophy clash.

There is plenty to talk about as they look at the contrasting emotions from the win over Reading.

They also discuss the historic night in the EFL Trophy and what can be taken from the 3-2 win over Walsall.

And the boys also answer your questions and discuss the takeover rumours, while having a brief look ahead at the trip to Blackpool.