Shrewsbury Town's Jason Sraha expected to be fit for Wigan clash

Jason Sraha of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The defender, who has been in excellent form since his League One debut for Shrews against Northampton Town came off just before the final whistle in the defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday evening.

But the Town boss has delivered on an update on his fitness ahead of the game.

Taylor said: “He (Jason Sraha) is OK. I think he will train ahead of the game. As I am led to believe, he should be fine.”

WATCH. Just spoken to Shrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor before the game against Wigan this weekend. Injury updates are in here. Jason Sraha is expected to be ok though, which is good news. #Salop pic.twitter.com/yBEY5pnRpj — Ollie Westbury (@Ollie_Westbury) October 26, 2023

Shrewsbury have been without midfielder Ryan Finnigan since he damaged his ankle ligaments in training. And following surgery, the boss has given a rough estimate of when he expects the midfielder to be back in contention.

The boss continued: “It is getting better with Ryan Finnigan, he has had his operation.

“He had that back in Southampton this week and we are hopeful that in and around Christmas time we can get him back involved.

“What everything else looks like with the players behind that, I am not too sure.

“Jordan Shipley trained today and so did Elliot Thorpe. We are starting to get back to getting players out of the treatment room.

“We are still well aware that Morgan Feeney won’t be available and neither will George Nurse.”

Kieran Phillips has missed Town’s last two games – against Derby and Barnsley – with a knee injury.

Taylor said: “I do not think Kieran Phillips will be in the squad on Saturday, he has picked up an injury.

“While we are getting one or two players back on to the grass we are still not in a position where we have a full squad to choose from.”

Shrews have really suffered with injuries at the beginning of this season. Another player they were without on Tuesday night was Brandon Fleming after he picked up a knock to his calf on Saturday against Derby.