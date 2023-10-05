Shrewsbury knock Shifnal out of the cup

Shrewsbury celebrate

The visitors stormed to a 4-2 win thanks to a Libby Veitch brace, and goals from Kim Bebbington and Zoe Child. The win sets up a home tie with Sheffield FC in the third qualifying round on October 22.

AFC Telford United were eliminated following a 5-0 defeat at home to Coventry Sphinx, while Whitchurch Alport fell to a 4-0 defeat at Solihull Sporting to end their first cup run.

Chantelle Teare scored for The New Saints, who suffered their first loss of the season, going down 3-1 at reigning Adran Premier champions Cardiff City.

Allscott Heath picked up their first win of the season in the Staffordshire Premier League with a 12-1 win at home to Wyrley.

Hat-tricks for Kiera Brookes and Aimee Jenkins, as well as a Kaitlin Brookes brace, put the game beyond doubt. Substitutes Constance Thompson, Zoe Gulacsi and Alisa Carrington also found the net.

They sit one place behind Albrighton, who remain unbeaten thanks to Taylor Wright’s brace in their 2-2 draw at Doveridge.

In the Shropshire Super League, Dawley Town continued their unbeaten start with a 4-3 win over Market Drayton Tigers, thanks to goals from Sarah Parton, Danielle Rhodes and Ellise France.

Chloe Cross’s hat-trick helped Shrewsbury Up & Comers storm to their first win of the season at Shrewsbury Juniors.