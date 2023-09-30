Shrewsbury 0 Charlton 0 - Report

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Lloyd Jones of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Salop put in a good display on a wet and miserable afternoon in Shropshire which ended their three-game losing streak.

Morgan Feeney and Max Mata had guilt-edge chances to score before the break in a half that Town were comfortably the better side.

Charlton improved after it and could have gone ahead through a Lloyd Jones header just after the hour mark.

Both teams then had chances to win it. Substitute Chuks Aneke should have scored for the Addicks and Carl Winchester and Kieran Phillips went close for Town before the game ended in a draw.

The game meant Shrews have now not scored in the league since August 26 but it was a promising improvement.

ANALYSIS

Key talking points before the match saw Brandon Fleming preferred to Mal Benning and Carl Winchester move back to right wing-back.

There was a recall for Tom Bayliss in midfield as he sought to regain his best form in a Salop shirt.

The first 45 minutes of normal time was a bit of a stalemate. There was only one clear-cut chance - and it went to Shrewsbury.

Max Mata of Shrewsbury Town and Terell Thomas of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

It fell to Morgan Feeney, who still has not scored during his time in a Salop shirt, but he could not convert.

Bayliss was the man to create the opportunity, with a delicious free-kick from the right side. Feeney found himself unmarked in the box but his header was superbly saved by Harry Isted in goal for Charlton.

Shrews were the better team with their opposite number causing them very few problems, but they had not created a lot themselves which was more the concern.

But in the five minutes added onto the first half that changed. Tom Flanagan almost curled one into the top corner, but Isted again was equal to it.

Town would not have wanted the whistle to come as moments later Max Mata missed a golden chance.

A deep cross from Fleming, but Mata headed at Isted from close range denying the Kiwi his first Salop goal.

More of the same would have been the instruction from Taylor as they hoped to get their first goal in September.

Marosi had to be alert to deny Lloyd Jones straight after the re-start. Salop had switched off from a corner and the defender's header was destined for the top corner until the keeper palmed it over.

Michael Appleton's side were poor in the first half and they responded after the break - Tyreece Campbell shooting just wide.

The visitors probed, with Town surviving a goal-mouth scramble and Aneke's effort from just inside the box.

It looked as if the goal drought had been broken in the most unlikely of circumstances - a Winchester effort from his own half.

It was a sensational strike, but Isted got back, just, to tip it around the post.

The game pinballed from one end to the other. Aneke missed a sitter with his head for Charlton moments before Taylor Perry blazed over when he had great options to pass.

Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town and Corey Blackett-Taylor of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Town thought Charlton keeper Isted should have been sent off with not long left - he took out Kieran Phillips with no one near him.

Eight minutes were added on and with the last kick of the game Phillips had the chance to score, but sadly he was denied by Isted, again.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Flanagan, Dunkley, Feeney, Fleming, Winchester, Kenneh, Bayliss, Perry, Mata, Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Anderson, Benning, Sobowale, Bennett, Bowman, Phillips.

Charlton: Isted, Jones, Thomas, Dobson, Hector, May, Leaburn (Tedic 61), Taylor (Watson 43), Watson (Asiimwe 80), Campbell (Aneke 61), Blackett-Taylor (Fraser 80).