Micky Moore says Shrewsbury are 'willing to adapt'

Micky Moore (AMA)

When Moore was appointed as director of football he said Salop would play a 3-5-2 formation – as he was reluctant to change a system that worked in League One last season.

But Town have had a difficult start to the campaign, having not scored for the last five games in all competitions and losing their last three in the league.

It has led to some fans calling for boss Matt Taylor to move away from the 3-5-2 – something that looks challenging with a squad with no out-and-out wingers.

But Moore is adamant they do have the players who can fulfil that role even if he doesn’t think it is that popular in modern football.

He said: “Lots of people talk about wingers. They are a dying breed now. They play as inverted wingers now. There are no real out-and-out wingers.

“If you watch now, there are not many teams who play with wingers. Second top goal scorer in League One last year was Aaron Collins who plays in a 4-3-3 but plays inside the pitch as part of a front three.

“Have we got players who could play as inverted wingers? Yes.

“But right here right now, in your very first window, you look at what you have in the building and then you try and add to it.

“I came here and said I want to play 3-5-2 because the team are used to it, did well in it and you want to add to it.

“I believe we have got some good players who can adapt to different positions.”

Town have rarely come away from their three at the back so far this season despite their struggle for goals.

Moore and Taylor built a squad for this formation, but the club’s first-ever director of football says there is room for the boss to ‘come off script’ for a match if he believes it is the right thing to do to win that game – but it has to be for the right reasons.

He said: “If they believe it is the right thing to do and we have the personnel to play a different system then they can go and do that.

“If we end up changing system because the fans want a change of formation, or because we don’t feel we are getting results – they are not reasons.

“You have got to have a process, you need to stick to it, and believe in what you are doing. Sometimes you have got to come off script.