Dan Udoh confident Shrewsbury Town will come good

After a positive start, Matt Taylor’s new look side have stuttered in recent weeks and headed to Leyton Orient today in need of a win and goals, having scored just four all season in the league.
Dan Udoh feels Shrewsbury Town are not a million miles away from going on a good run and climbing up the League One table.
