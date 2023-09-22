Ex-Shrewsbury Town boss turns down return to management

Steve Cotterill during his final match in charge of Salop (AMA)

Cotterill departed the Croud Meadow earlier this summer after a period of uncertainty at the club.

Following the departure of Wade Elliott from Whaddon Road after a disastrous start to the season - Cotterill, who led the club from the Southern League to League One between 1997 and 2002 was instilled as the favourite to take over the job.

According to Gloucestershire Live, the ex-Salop chief had been contacted by the club but has turned down the chance to return to the club where he enjoyed so much success.

Speaking to Gloucestershire Live, Cotterill also said that as far as management goes he has plenty of 'fire' left in him.

He explained: "My passion for football has always been a big part of my life. I still have plenty of fire in me, which you need to take you through the tough times, also the coaching, tactical, recruitment, motivational skills and man management ability to carry on managing.

“However, I also have 29 years of managerial experience where there weren’t heads of recruitment, technical directors or directors of football, which meant you had to do all of these roles as well as manage the team on a Saturday.

“I go to at least one game every week because you need to stay current with what’s going on.