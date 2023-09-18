Matt Taylor: Cut out the late goals

Tunmise Sobowale of Shrewsbury Town and Lamar Bogarde of Bristol Rovers (AMA)

The loss at the Croud Meadow was Town’s third in a row in all competitions, and leaves Taylor’s side 15th in the early-season standings after second-half goals from John Marquis and Aaron Collins.

Town have now conceded eight league goals this season – all of which have been scored after half-time in games.

The head coach admitted late goals a problem that he and his staff have flagged up in recent weeks and is hoping to see an end to the pattern. “Of course it’s a concern because it’s a trend. We’re far enough into the season now to understand that trends are starting to appear,” said Taylor. “But regardless of whether you concede goals you’ve got to score goals, that’s the most important thing for me.

“We’ve got players who I believe can do that and have done that so far this season.

“We’re asking the players that when they are getting into positions on the pitch and they have the opportunity on the opposition’s goal, we’re asking them to take it.

“I ask them to be brave, to take risks within a structure.

“But we created opportunities today and whether it’s the wrong selection of shot, a last ditch block I felt that they are the issues for us at the moment.”

Taylor had hoped to see the hard work that his side had put in during the international break pay off against the Gas with last Saturday’s meeting Salop’s first in 11 days. Despite the result, the Shrewsbury boss believed he saw this.

He continued: “My players looked fit and looked strong. I felt that the performance was much better than it has been on the whole.

“But, I’m sick of talking about performance, because it’s about results. Yes we saw some improvement but we also now need to see improvement in the performance but also in the result.”

He added: “We were comfortable in the game and most-definitely had the better moments up to the point that they scored, which was avoidable. We were on top for most of the game until they scored, and conceded a goal from a mistake. It puts a pin in all the hard work that we’ve been doing.

“The frustrations from the supporters are because we’ve lost 2-0 at home, that’s not good enough.