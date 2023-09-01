Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor expects a busy Deadline Day

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town celebrates at full time (AMA)

Salop have brought in 11 new players in what has been a summer of change at the Croud Meadow, but business is not done yet.

Taylor is hopeful of more arrivals before the window slams shut at 11pm this evening - however he has insisted he wants players who can have an impact on his starting line-up.

He said: “I’ll go back to what I have said, even though we are close to the end of the window we are not just going to sign anybody, we need to sign players that will affect the starting XI because we have good numbers in the group. Of course I would like more, every head coach and manager would, but what we don’t want to do is make the wrong decision, we make sure we do all our due diligence, and bring in the right person and footballer.

“It is constant, I spent most of yesterday on the phone to Mick, we’ve been in meetings with all the staff since we finished training, Mick and Tom (Ware, head of recruitment), and one thing we do very well at this football club is we communicate.”

Taylor has revealed Salop have had to tweak their late transfer business on the back of wing-back Jordan Shipley’s knee injury at Fleetwood. The former Coventry man is set for three months out, but despite the injury not being as bad as first feared, Taylor is hopeful of bringing in a replacement.

Taylor added: “We have to change and be adaptable given what has happened.

“If there is a viable option, we will look at it. As it stands we only have one left-wing-back in the building.

“We’ve been having conversations since Sunday and things move very quickly.

“What we do well is communicate, it is never a decision that is made on a whim, there is always some thought behind it.”

The Salop boss has reiterated his gratitude towards chairman Roland Wycherley, who has made funds available to Taylor as the window draws to a close.

The Shrewsbury chief revealed he wasn’t sure if he was going to require the funds, but added: “I will say it again, the chairman has been brilliant making fund available.