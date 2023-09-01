New boy Brandon Fleming reveals late call ahead of Shrewsbury Town loan move

Fleming has joined Salop on a season long loan (Shrewsbury Town FC)

Salop were forced to act quickly to bring in a left sided player - following the news wing back Jordan Shipley is facing three months out with a knee injury.

Matt Taylor insisted the club were working to bring in a replacement - and Fleming has now arrived on a season-long loan from Hull City.

After training with the Tigers yesterday he learned of Salop's interest and travelled to Shropshire last night ahead of meeting his new team mates.

He said: "I’m really happy to be here. I’ve trained with the lads this morning and it seems like a really good group.

“I’ve met all the staff – they seem great. It's a nice set-up and I’m just looking forward to the season now.”

“I trained at Hull yesterday and then got the call that it was all done.

“I set off last night and then came in this morning.”

Fleming, a product of the Hull academy, has been out on loan in the past, to non-league and with Bolton Wanderers.

He spent the second half of last season with Oxford United, following an injury earlier in the campaign.

Now after a frustrating time he is keen to play as much football as possible during his season at the Croud Meadow.

He added: "I just want to play as many games as I can.

“Hopefully I’ll contribute some assists and I’m still yet to score my first career goal so it will be nice if I can do that this season.

“I’m just looking to be successful. All I want to do is play and win as many games as possible.