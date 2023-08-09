Elliot Thorpe to have a scan on his back

Elliot Thorpe of Shrewsbury Town.

The wing-back, who is on loan from Luton, missed tonight's 2-1 defeat at Elland Road with a back problem.

And the boss says he is set to have a scan which is where they will find out more.

He said: "Elliot has a scan tomorrow morning with an issue he has in his back.

"So we do not know the extent of that injury yet.

"Each injury is concerning but I do not know until he has a scan the severity of what he has done.

"We do not know what it is but it is to his back.

"We have tried to manage the pain and manage the injury and it just has not got better the way we would have liked.

"We have had to arrange for him to go and get a scan and the physio said it is tomorrow morning so hopefully by the end of play tomorrow we will know what the issue is."

Max Mata was also missing from the Salop squad that fought valiantly in Leeds tonight, and he says that is still in the hands of the Home Office.

He said: "We do not know where we are with Max, we are still waiting for a work permit.

"I said it Saturday, and it gives us another opportunity to get some more work into him.

"I think it will be great tonight to see what is expected of our centre forwards, especially when you play in a game like this.