Mike Harris confirms failed bid to buy Shrewsbury Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Only last week Salop saw a takeover with an American businessman fall through after six months in exclusivity.

Initially, the club had said there were three parties interested in buying the club from chairman Roland Wycherley - Harris is understood to have been one of them.

And on Sunday night, Harris took to X to confirm as much.

He tweeted: “To stop speculation regarding Shrewsbury Town FC. My company put a bid in for the club in September last year, substantially higher than the rumoured new bid.

“At the time it gave Roland (Wycherley) a way out and the Town a fighting chance to stay up.

“I am a football man and can show success over 20 years and would be happy to engage with fans or a group of potential investors to get the club back to the glory days when me and my grandfather watched.”