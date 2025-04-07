Mike Harris confirms failed bid to buy Shrewsbury Town
The New Saints chairman Mike Harris has revealed he attempted to buy Shrewsbury Town in September last year.
Only last week Salop saw a takeover with an American businessman fall through after six months in exclusivity.
Initially, the club had said there were three parties interested in buying the club from chairman Roland Wycherley - Harris is understood to have been one of them.
And on Sunday night, Harris took to X to confirm as much.
He tweeted: “To stop speculation regarding Shrewsbury Town FC. My company put a bid in for the club in September last year, substantially higher than the rumoured new bid.
“At the time it gave Roland (Wycherley) a way out and the Town a fighting chance to stay up.
“I am a football man and can show success over 20 years and would be happy to engage with fans or a group of potential investors to get the club back to the glory days when me and my grandfather watched.”