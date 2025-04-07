Shrewsbury Town analysis: No comfort in sight for Salop supporters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Even the most optimistic supporters will struggle to find anything positive to discuss.

Town's latest setback came in the form of a 1-0 defeat at home to Cambridge, who completed the league double over Shrewsbury.

They are just one place above them in the table, and it was another incredibly challenging afternoon.

Shrews failed to register a shot in the match until the hour mark, and it's now two months since they last won a football match - that was at Rotherham - they have not scored on home turf in their last five games either.

Fans have received a double hammer blow from the other side of the Atlantic this week. Not only has US president Donald Trump caused economic havoc worldwide, impacting everyone by announcing new tariffs on imports to the US, but in more local news, Town's potential American investor pulled out of a deal to buy the club due to a complex legal issue.

That leaves supporters feeling flat, and the action at the Croud Meadow on Saturday did very little to cheer anyone up.

Shrews are waiting to be put out of their misery this campaign - relegation could be confirmed next weekend when they make the trip to Lincoln, and then all focus must turn to planning for next year.

After a terrible campaign, everyone needs something positive to look forward to.