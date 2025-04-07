Inside the Telford primary school where children are given the best opportunities and enjoy a caring environment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Built on a former farm, the school in Brookside, Telford enjoys expansive grounds which have been transformed into a place that children look forward to being at each day.

As you step inside Windmill Primary School, you quickly realise the nurturing and caring environment that has been created - where children are loved and show a lot back.

Windmill Primary School in Brookside, Telford. Early Years pupils Elena Opuko 4, Arthur Evans 4, Riley Morton 5, Jason Udensi 5 and Scarlett Regan 4.

Polite, courteous and kind, children resemble the qualities of their teachers, and are inspired by quotes on the wall each day and a display picturing former pupils who have gone on to excel and fulfil their potential.

The school aims to provide its pupils with deep and diverse experiences through its curriculum. A specialist music teacher works with Year 3 pupils each week, teaching them to play the violin or cello.

Each Year 3 pupil at Windmill Primary School learns to play the violin or cello. Pictured is Evie Dunn, aged 7.

Meanwhile, the school aims to prepare its children to be as successful as possible in the future and the internet and technology is used as a powerful learning tool.

The Windmill approach is to provide a spiritual, moral, social and cultural education, and the school celebrates the diversity of its staff and pupils.

Children love playing in the forest school. On the bridge is: Gracie Chatwin 10 and Chloe Kowfi 11, Bottom: Jason Manteaw 11, George Howell 10, Toby Glaze 11 and Jessica Tonks 11.

Children have the opportunity to visit various places of religious worship to build knowledge and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs, and have also enjoyed trips to the Ironbridge Gorge Museums to boost their understanding of local history.

The school is proud to be at the heart of the community and like a family, and values such as 'being there for each other' and to 'aim high' are instilled into pupils.

Each classroom has three screens to maximise learning. Teacher Bethany Dexter with Seb Perry-Bennett, aged 9 in an English lesson.

The primary school has moved to have three screens installed in each classroom to support children's learning. Through this, which ever way a pupil is sitting or looking, they can quickly fix their attention on one of the screens when required - most importantly with little disruption to maximise learning.

Facilities outside are just as exceptional. Children love leaning inside the school's large outdoor classroom which features viewing spots of their pond. The pond features different wildlife and plants, providing another incredible learning opportunity.

Windmill Primary School in Brookside, Telford. Children love the pond. Pictured is George Howell, 10, Jessica Tonks, 11 and Chloe Kowfi, 11.

Meanwhile, Windmill's forest school is as equally impressive, and children are encouraged to be active and learn through hands-on activity in their large woodland area.

Headteacher Mr Gibbons has been at the school since it was established - becoming part of the furniture - and is most-definitely a well loved character at the school.

Windmill Primary School Headteacher Mark Gibbons.

He said: "I decided when I came here 18 years ago that I would stay for as long as I felt useful and purposeful. I love working with the children and I have stayed, and will probably end up staying a bit longer as well.

"The whole estate is a new estate, but soon after became Windmill Primary School in 2006 we got a grant to develop the space. The field used to come all the way to the fence line but we used the grant to plant trees, fence off an area, dig the pond, make the outdoor classroom, and years later it feels like it has always been here.

"I have to give great credit to the staff at Windmill. I know every headteacher would probably say the same thing, that they have the best staff team, but I would say we have. They are so dedicated to the children's learning and vision.

Inside the outdoor classroom. Chloe Kowfi 11 and Gracie Chatwin 10.

"Our vision is that children will 'GROW' and become generous, optimistic, and wise.

"I am proud of everyone but particularly the staff."