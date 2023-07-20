Morecambe frontrunners to sign Shrewsbury Town's Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town.

It was revealed yesterday that several EFL clubs have been keen to sign the youngster on loan – and it now appears the Shrimps are the favourites to get Bloxham.

The 19-year-old is rated highly by those at The Croud Meadow but they are keen to see him go out on loan and play some regular senior football after limited chances last campaign.

And it appears that the destination will be on the Lancashire coast to join up with Derek Adams’ men.

The Shrimps were actually in League One last season, but they were relegated to League

Two.

Regardless of that fact, any first-team football he can get will be beneficial for him as he continues to learn his trade.

His opportunities were limited last season under previous boss Steve Cotterill, with Bloxham only making five League One starts over the course of the campaign.

The youngster made his league debut for Town in the 20/21 season, but his senior breakthrough came the year after when he made 41 senior appearances under Cotterill – 17 of those were starts.