Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury have lost 'a good guy and good CEO' in Brian Caldwell

Brian Caldwell

Before Salop's 2-1 win over Bristol Rovers this evening the club released a statement saying the chief executive had left the club after more than seven years in Shropshire.

And the boss has had his say on his former colleague.

"Sadness. Sadness is my reaction," the boss said when asked about Caldwell's departure.

"I think the football club has lost a good guy, a good CEO.

"In the two and half years since I came in, the chairman said he wanted me to work closely with him.

"He was just very supportive towards me, especially when I had Covid and that time when I was coming back to work he was very caring.

"I will miss him without a shadow of a doubt. It is very sad that is the bottom line he is a good guy."

Rob Street got his fourth goal of the season in Town's victory over Bristol Rovers netting in the 53rd minute.

And the Shrewsbury Town boss revealed the striker had been at his Grandad's funeral this morning and drove back from London to play in the game.

"Brilliant for Robert Street," he said about the striker.

"He has not trained so far this week. He went to his Grandad's funeral this morning and has driven up from London today so great credit to the kid.

"I could not be happier for the kid tonight that has happened.

"He deserves an enormous amount of credit for playing. I would not have taken him off, he was going along okay and then all of a sudden he rolled his ankle.

"I am really pleased he has got a few goals.

"It is something he works on every day. I think a lot of it is confidence.