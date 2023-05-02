Chief executive Brian Caldwell leaves Shrewsbury Town

Departing Salop chief executive Brian Caldwell

Caldwell joined Town back in 2016 arriving from St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League.

He was at the club when Paul Hurst's side made it to the 2017-18 play-off final where they lost to Rotherham, and is highly regarded throughout the EFL.

Along with the chairman, he has always run a tight ship and kept the club in a stable financial position.

In a statement, the club said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Brian for all his hard work during his seven years with the club."

Caldwell's shock departure has led to the appointment of Peter Brophy in a newly created role of chief operating officer.

Brophy has been working at the club since January having recently completing 30 years of service in policing, where he became detective chief inspector across the West Midlands and West Mercia force areas.

In the statement, the club said Brophy's role is to 'to review all areas of the non-football side of the business and implement strategies to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our departments within the club'.