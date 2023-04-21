No excuses for Shrewsbury skipper Luke Leahy

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Salop skipper was incredibly proud of his team-mates on Tuesday evening when they put in an inspiring performance against the League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

They were desperately unlucky not to come away with something from the game and now they head to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways.

And Leahy says if they can put in a performance like that with the availability issues they had on Tuesday evening against the Pilgrims, then why can’t they do it again?

He said: “We can say all that (about injuries) but we put in a performance the way we did on Tuesday night with them.

“We are not using any excuses, we could use a lot of them, but we are not and that is what makes this team so great.

“I know we have dropped a few places in the league after the other night but I drove home after that game very proud of this football club.”

Meanwhile, Chey Dunkley has urged his team-mates to keep their standards high in the remaining games of the season.

The Wolverhampton-born defender has played every minute this season since joining in the summer on a free transfer, making a brilliant impression in Shropshire.

He said: “We have been solid as a collective this season.

“The whole team, not just defenders, that is what we pride ourselves on.

“Mistakes can happen in games and these results can happen, it is just about how we react to that disappointment.

“We do look at this and it comes with confidence. If we can get the first goal or we can keep a clean sheet, we can build on that.

“In the remaining games, we need to keep our standards high and we want to take each game as it comes.

“If we can base it on a clean sheet then brilliant because at least it guarantees us a point.

“If we have that spirit and determination to keep the ball out of our net then at least it gives us a start.

“Then we are looking at our more creative players to come on and score a goal.