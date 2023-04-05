Notification Settings

County Cup final place a big morale boost for Shrewsbury Town

By Liam Keen

Zoe Child believes Shrewsbury Town’s morale has been handed a big boost after she fired them into the Shropshire County Cup final.

Zoe Child scores the winner
Zoe Child scores the winner

Facing National League Division One Midlands side Wem Town, who play in the league above Town’s West Midlands League Premier Division, Salop were underdogs heading into the clash at the weekend.

But a spirited performance saw Child score the only goal of the game and send Shrewsbury through to the final.

She said: “It was a great game, an amazing game from the girls.

“Everyone put such a shift in, stuck to the game plan and executed it to a tee. We’re just really happy to be honest.

“I’m so pleased to get that goal for the girls really. Everyone worked so hard and we deserved something. I’m glad I was the one to get the goal.

“We needed a game like this to bring morale back up, get the team together again and just get back to old ways. That worked really well for us.”

They will meet Shifnal Town in the final, after their incredible 10-0 win over Prees.

Shifnal currently sit seven points clear at the top of the West Midlands League Division One North, with a game in hand, and are chasing promotion up to the Shrewsbury’s Premier Division.

But the two clubs will now meet earlier than expected as they face off in the cup final

Back in league action, AFC Telford United suffered a blow in their attempt to catch league leaders Shifnal, with a defeat away at Port Vale.

The hosts took the lead after five minutes through Tara Harrison, but Telford fought back against their mid-table opponents, before finally equalising in the 58th minute through Jaime Duggan.

But a late strike from Macy Isherwood in the 85th minute won the game for Vale and condemned Telford to defeat.

They sit third in the league and 12 points off Shifnal at the summit.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints ended their last home game of the season on a high with a superb 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

