Kevin Wilkin says 'missing big players' has been costly for AFC Telford United

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks sit rock bottom of the National League North table trailing by 15 points with the same amount left available in their remaining five games.

And the Bucks boss said his side struggled without some of their best players on Saturday during their 1-0 defeat to Peterborough Sports.

He said: “We need to be physically stronger and have more of a cutting edge about us. We’ve got some big players out, it’s been the case on too many occasions this season and you need your best players out there.