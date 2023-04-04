Notification Settings

Kevin Wilkin says 'missing big players' has been costly for AFC Telford United

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FC

Kevin Wilkin expressed his frustration at the lack of ‘big players’ available to him after Telford United’s defeat at the weekend.

Kevin Wilkin (Kieran Griffin Photography)
The Bucks sit rock bottom of the National League North table trailing by 15 points with the same amount left available in their remaining five games.

And the Bucks boss said his side struggled without some of their best players on Saturday during their 1-0 defeat to Peterborough Sports.

He said: “We need to be physically stronger and have more of a cutting edge about us. We’ve got some big players out, it’s been the case on too many occasions this season and you need your best players out there.

“That’s not to make excuses and some of the lads have gone in and worked really hard and shown good endeavour, but it’s a difficult place we’re in.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

