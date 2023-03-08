Shrewsbury Town's penalty hero Carter wants a taste of Premier Cup glory

Shrewsbury Town v Solihull Moors

They triumphed 4-1 over Solihull Sporting on Sunday on home turf.

Maddie Jones continued her fine goalscoring form netting a brace within five first-half minutes, and Libby Veitch then added a third just before the break.

The game stayed a 3-0 until the closing stages when the visitors got one back with 10 minutes to play, but Salop put the game to bed when Sarah Lowden scored late on.

Carter, who had saved a penalty at 0-0, and made a string of impressive saves, was delighted with the victory and is hoping for cup silverware.

She said: "It was a good performance, we were a bit sloppy in places and there are definitely things we can work on in the week.

"But overall, it was a good performance and we are through to the next round of the cup.

"It is always great to do something big for your team, but penalty saves are just something different, it is a great feeling.

"I felt like I had a good few saves and the defence was also really good to, so we managed to keep them out.

"We are hoping to go to the final and to go on and win it, but we need to take each game as it comes and see how it goes."

Shifnal Town were knocked out of the competition on penalties against Knowle.

The game finished 2-2 after 90 minutes of normal time Jenna Boddison and Holly Bullock with the goals for Shifnal.

But they came up short in the shootout with the home side edging it 4-2.

Telford were also knocked out of the competition as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Walsall Wood.

The visitors twice led in the match only to be pulled by first by a Lexie Bennett strike and then Megan Jones' effort.

But Walsall went on to snatch it late on to progress to the next round.

Elsewhere, Wem Town got a vital win against Long Eaton United in a relegation six-pointer in the National League Division One Midlands.

It was a tight game, which was won by an own-goal in the 77th minute after a dangerous corner was diverted into the net by a Long Eaton defender.

The result leaves Wem just out of the bottom two, but having a game in hand on most of the teams around them.

And finally, The New Saints suffered a 5-1 thrashing against table-toppers Cardiff City on Sunday in Adran Welsh Premier League.