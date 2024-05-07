Pictures show smoke plume seen for miles after village tractor fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze in Haven Hills Road, Brockton between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth, saw three fire engines descend to the scene at noon on Sunday.

The tractor blaze pictured by Stephen Rex

The blaze was soon put out by fire crews, who described the tractor as being "100 per cent damaged by fire" but as these images show, the smoke produced from the vehicle fire could be seen miles away.

Taken by resident Stephen Rex, who took the images from his house near Halesfield 7, the smoke plume can be seen billowing up into the skies above south Shropshire.