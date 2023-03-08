Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Marosi opens up on alleged racist abuse at Charlton

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Marko Marosi has opened up about alleged racist abuse received in a match at Charlton last season - and believes some football fans feel they are untouchable.

Marko Marosi (AMA)
Police launched an investigation towards the end of last season - after alleged racist abuse was aimed towards the Town keeper in their 2-0 defeat at Charlton.

On a recent episode of BBC Radio Shropshire's The Coracle podcast, Marosi revealed that nothing happened as a result of the Metropolitan Police's investigation.

But he has opened up on the events of that day - and what happened at The Valley.

He said: "There was a bit of a situation last season with me and their fans, there was some outrageous stuff that was said towards myself.

"I was kind of ignoring it at first and you get on with it and get used to it as a keeper, it just comes with the job, but I was like, some of the stuff that was being said stepped over the line.

"So, I reported it to the referee and there was an investigation, police were interviewing me as to what was said, I provided all the detail, it wasn't great.

"It was like, you turn and look and they are sat with kids, there is no way they can carry on like this.

"It is getting worse. Nothing came of it, but it wasn't great the stuff that was said, I won't repeat it but some of it was outrageous."

There was a slight delay in the match while the incident was reported to the referee.

Despite the comments - Marosi praised the majority of Charlton fans for the messages they sent to him following the game.

But he believes in football there is a minority of fans who think they are untouchable.

He added: "I got messages from Charlton fans apologising and they were really good to me, that is usually how it is, it is a tiny amount of people, I don't know what possesses them to say what they say, or some of the actions they make.

"It is crazy, they think they are untouchable for some reason."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

