Shrewsbury hopeful Taylor Moore's injury not as bad as first feared

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town and Kevin McDonald of Exeter City (AMA)

The defender is on a season-long loan deal from Bristol City, but he went off in the 72nd minute of Salop’s game with Exeter in midweek with a groin problem.

Moore has played 28 times for Cotterill this season, and he has been one of the players who has impressed the most during Town’s recent run – they are unbeaten in the league since New Year’s Day.

And the Town boss said the injury may not be as bad as first feared, but tempered that by saying it does not rule him in or out of Salop’s trip to Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

He said: “I mean it is still really, really early so I would not know where he is at this moment in time.

“Maybe it is not as bad as maybe we thought or as he thought at the time, but that does not necessarily rule him in or rule him out on Saturday.

“What we did was we were on the bus for four hours, and then we stayed in a hotel past Exeter, which means we had to come back 50 minutes on the bus. Then you travel back home in three and three-quarter hours on the bus. I think we just have to wait and see with that one, the lads will not have done anything too dynamic today anyway, especially with the stage we are at in the week and in the season.

“They will be in the gym doing a lot of foam rolling, and spinning on the bike, and they will do an upper session as well as going to cryotherapy.”

Meanwhile, the boss also provided an update on the fitness of Matthew Pennington ahead of the clash.

He has been recovering from a nasty blow to the head he received in the win against Forest Green Rovers more than two weeks ago that ruled him out of the wins against Oxford and Port Vale as well as the draw at Exeter.

And the boss said it is still unknown when the 28-year-old might be back in action.

“I don’t know, every time I think maybe he might be alright then he is not alright,” the boss said about the former Everton defender.

“At this moment in time, I have him out of my thoughts because it keeps confusing my thoughts.