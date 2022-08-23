Carabao Cup Preview: Shrewsbury v Burnley - Salop to freshen up as they tackle Cotterill’s old friends

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town and Anis Mehmeti of Wycombe Wanderers.

Shrewsbury Town are taking on the clarets in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Town boss was manager of the Clarets for three-and-a-half years.

During his tenure, he secured two fantastic cup victories. They beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the League Cup, and they beat Premier League Liverpool 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

The boss will want to achieve more cup glory when he welcomes his former side to Montgomery Waters Meadow for the second time this season.

Initially, the two sides met in pre-season, with the Lancashire-based side finishing up as 3-1 winners. “It is a great club, I had some great times there,” the boss said when asked about his time at Burnley. “I will be looking forward to seeing them again.

“I had to build a team from nothing when I went in there. I had only eight players average age of 31 or 32, and I ended up building them a whole new team. Had some great cup wins knocking Villa and Liverpool out of the cup, and they have a great chairman.

“But we want to win every game we play, and if there is an opportunity to win tonight, we would be delighted with that.”

Town have a lot of games in August, and the injuries to some key players have made it difficult for them to make substitutions.

Against Ipswich on Saturday, Steve Cotterill named the same eleven that all played 90 minutes in midweek, and it was a game too far for them as they lost 3-0.

And the boss had said he is considering making some changes for the game to keep things fresh.

He continued: “We definitely will have to change our team around for that one. Quite a few of them will have to go again tomorrow night.

“It gives me another opportunity to have a look at other players in different positions, and some of the younger players. We are going to need that throughout the season.

“I have already had a little glimpse of a couple of things, and tomorrow night will give me another chance to do that.

“There was a lot of fatigue on Saturday.

“No matter how many times I look back at it and see things that are uncharacteristic of our lads in the game. Sometimes you can’t do anything about it. No matter how much training they have done fatigue can take over.”

It will be another tough test for Steve Cotterill men.

Vincent Kompany has taken over at Burnley after their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

And they have had a slow start to the campaign, only managing one win, three draws and a 1-0 defeat to Watford.