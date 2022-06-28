Shrewsbury Town net transfer coup with free agent Chey Dunkley

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Oxford, Wigan and Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley. Pic: AMA

Wolverhampton-born defender Dunkley, 30, arrives as Steve Cotterill's fourth summer addition and is the latest eye-catching recruit in a run of exciting signings.

He was released by the Hillsborough club at the end of last season following a two-year deal and Town have won the race for his signature as Dunkley pens a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Dunkley is a League One title winner, where Wigan won the crown from Blackburn and Shrewsbury in 2017/18, and has extensive Championship experience after working his way through the football pyramid.

He was a mainstay in a talented Oxford side prior to joining Wigan, where he was a key regular for the next three seasons.

Having come through the youth ranks at Crewe, Dunkley started his journey in non-league football with Hednesford Town and Kidderminster Harriers before he earned a Football League switch to Oxford.

Dunkley joins Town central defensive Matthew Pennington, Tom Flanagan and George Nurse, making it four impressive options at Cotterill's disposal as the manager's recruitment work continues at pace.