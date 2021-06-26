Marko Marosi aims to excite Shrewsbury Town fans

Shrewsbury Town unveil new signing Marko Marosi (AMA)

The 27-year-old Slovakian has joined Salop from Coventry on a bumper three-year deal.

And he believes he can learn a lot under the passionate Cotterill as Town look to fare well in League One next season.

“I am really pleased. I’m so excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” said Marosi.

“There has been talks for maybe a few weeks and I am just glad to finally have it done. I have played quite a few games now, so I can bring experience to the team.

“The gaffer knows what type of goalkeeper I am. I want to excite the fans as well. I have a lot of growing to do and still a lot of learning. I can see the gaffer’s vision and passion. For me, it was a no-brainer to work with him.

“The manager has unbelievable experience and players always improve under him – I am hoping to do the same. I have a lot to learn, and I feel I can grow under this manager.”

Marosi, who will have Harry Burgoyne competing with him for the No.1 shirt, is also excited to develop under goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen at Town.

“I am really excited to work with Brian. I was a big fan of his when he was the keeper at Burnley,” said Marosi.