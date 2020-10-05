Matt Millar: I couldn't turn down Shrewsbury Town move

Matt Millar (Matthew Ashton / AMA)

The Australian sealed his move to Town on deadline day in a temporary deal initially lasting until January, and is keen to get going as he gets used to his new surroundings.

Salop reportedly beat off interested from Portsmouth for the 24-year-old, who will feature at full-back for Sam Ricketts' side.

He admitted that he was delighted to become a Town player as both parties rushed to complete the deal.

"I'm really glad it got done, it was a bit of rush towards the end of the window, getting on the flight from Sydney, I'm really excited to be here." he said.

"It was a bit of a trip, I think it was about 30 hours!

"With the restrictions and everything it was quite good as it was quite an empty plane, so I could lie out on the chair. It's been a big trip but I'm glad I'm here.

"The facilities are awesome. We got to walk through them today and it looked top class, I'm really excited to be in and around that. The training field looks great, I just walked out on the pitch and the stadium looks great, it's really exciting.

"I'm all about getting down and running and just try and get into training and play some games. That's probably the biggest thing for me, just getting out there and getting out onto the field and getting a chance to contribute to the team."

Millar admitted that playing in English football has always been a 'dream' for him, and that having spoke with Ricketts that it was a move he simply couldn't turn down.

"It was sort of out of the blue, I've always wanted to come to England, it's been a massive dream and when this opportunity came up to play at a big club like Shrewsbury and play under Sam [Ricketts] in a really attacking brand of football I couldn't say no to that, it's a really exciting opportunity."

"He's been really positive. I know he was a right back when he played as well, so he's someone I'm really excited to learn off, a player of his quality.

"Obviously he's had a lot of experience playing, [he's] a good young coach that wants to play a positive brand of football so it's been really exciting having talks with Sam and I'm really excited to get going.