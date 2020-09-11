Portsmouth v Shrewsbury - Match preview

After joining from neighbours AFC Telford United in summer last year, Udoh spent a period of pre-season fighting to overcome a groin injury, while trying to get up to speed as a new professional.

But, having truly forced his way into Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury starting thoughts over the Christmas period, the Nigerian frontman hit form in 2020, proving a powerful focal point who then began to find his feet in front of goal with two goals in two games before the Covid shutdown, writes Lewis Cox.

Udoh, who recently turned 24, admits he has been wary of avoiding a similar muscle injury – particularly given the extra running demanded of players in Ricketts’ new attacking system – since Town returned to training at Sundorne Castle.

“I was so excited to get back for pre-season but wary not to get any injuries like last year, where I missed half the pre-season,” said Udoh, who bagged four goals in his debut Town campaign after 26 for Telford the season before.

“But I’ve been fit for all of it and I’m happy to be back and get started.

“I was a bit gutted (when last season finished). I picked up good form and was hoping to continue and then to be told we had to be without football for so long.

“But now it’s a new season with new opportunities.”

Udoh, who netted past new team-mate Matija Sarkic from the penalty spot in a friendly win against Wolves’ under-23s in pre-season, said the intensity has been ramped up in Town training.

Advertising

“For me, it’s been quite tough and the same for some of the boys as well,” added the former Telford man.

“There’s been a lot of running because of the change of tactics and how the gaffer wants us to play.

“It’s more high compared to last year, a lot higher intensity and we’ve all dealt with it well, there’s not been many injuries.

“We felt like we played really well (at Middlesbrough last week) but we were unlucky to concede so many, if we can take that performance into the league then we should do alright.”

Advertising

The Salop centre-forward is sensing a desire to improve in the Montgomery Waters Meadow ranks.

“The league is the most important thing,” he said of Town’s start at an empty Fratton Park tomorrow. “We all want to do well and get the team high. Everyone wants to improve. I want to score more goals, defenders want to keep more clean sheets and midfielders get more assists.

“If we can all do that and push forward as a team, hopefully we can finish higher in the table.

“Normally the crowd is there helping them out but now it’s going to be quiet. We’ve got to use that to our advantage.”

Town boss Ricketts welcomes defender Aaron Pierre back into contention tomorrow, while he has a decision to make over whether to start with Harry Burgoyne or Sarkic in goal.

A 2-0 Fratton Park defeat to Kenny Jackett’s men in mid-February was Shrewsbury’s penultimate away game of last season.

More than 18,000 were there that day as Pompey struck two second-half goals. Tomorrow, there will be club officials, press and thousands of empty seats.

Ricketts said: “Sometimes when you go to these grounds where there is big support there is expectation on the home team.

“So sometimes you can use that crowd to turn on them a little bit. With or without a crowd it’s a tough place to go.

“It’s one of the hardest away games we’ll face this season. A good side who have made the play-offs two years running and this year you know they are going to be up there.

“Last year they had a poor start, for their standards, and if they hadn’t they would’ve finished in the top two.”

Town kick-started last season’s with a 1-0 home win over Pompey, courtesy of a Ryan Giles wondergoal.

Romain Vincelot and Luke McCormick started in midfield that day, with Steve Morison up front. Ricketts says his squad is far more settled some 13 months on.