Rekeil Pyke can be big hit at Shrewsbury Town

The Montgomery Waters Meadow boss sees ex-Huddersfield man Pyke, who he worked with at former club Wrexham, as the ‘exact profile’ of player Salop are targetting.

Ricketts says Pyke, 22, has strength and pace that cannot be taught but added that this season’s No.9 must develop to become the finished article.

“Riki is 22 and he fits the exact profile of what we are trying to do,” said Ricketts. “He’s young, our player, we managed to get him on a free which was really good.

“He has pace – he’d be up there with the quickest in the team, I’d be very surprised if he isn’t and that takes some doing, we’ve got a few quick lads.

“He’s very strong. He’s certainly not the finished article, he has to develop and learn and improve.

“But he certainly has the potential to basically be whatever he wants. You can’t install that strength and speed into someone.

“He has to add to his game but he has the potential to do so (lead the line for Town).”

Pyke impressed coming on as a half-time sub against Nuneaton on Tuesday and is likely to feature in today’s behind-closed-doors friendly against League Two Walsall, which kicks off at midday.

Former Town loanee Greg Docherty, meanwhile, has joined League One rivals Hull for a reported £350,000.

Shrewsbury have released their new white away kit for the new season.

The shirt has purple trim around the back of the collar and top of the sleeves and features a subtle dotted pattern throughout.

It is modelled on last season’s popular third kit, which was also white and purple, and the club say they decided for a similar design for the upcoming campaign due to popular demand.

It is available for pre-order from Monday, August 24.