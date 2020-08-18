Shrewsbury Town to face Newcastle youngsters in EFL Trophy

Salop are placed in Group C of the EFL Trophy's northern group stages, alongside Bolton and Crewe - with the latest draw determining which invited top flight side they would face in the competition.

The first fixtures in the Trophy are due to take place on September 8/9.

Sam Ricketts' side exited the competition in the first knockout stage last season, losing on penalties to Manchester City's U21s.

This year's draw is a repeat of last season, with Salop beating the young Magpies 3-0 in the competition in October.

Meanwhile, Wolves' youngsters will do battle with Bradford, Doncaster and Oldham.