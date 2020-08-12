Shrewsbury Town get back to work as training ramps up

Manager Sam Ricketts has revealed how, throughout the long months of the pandemic, pre-season scheduled had to be drawn up and ripped apart on a number of occasions.

And Shrewsbury’s first-team squad, who were not permitted to carry out work while on furlough, are getting stuck into their second week at Sundorne Castle.

Players and staff have been required to maintain social distancing guidelines. Certain sections of the training complex have been unavailable, such as the gym, to allow players to operate safely.

Ricketts’ squad this week entered phase two of the return to training, where more direct contact was permitted.

Town will be competing in a number of behind-closed-door friendlies in the coming days and weeks, with a trip to Nuneaton Borough next Tuesday one of the few fixtures to have been publicised.

Town’s trio of summer additions, Rekeil Pyke, Scott High and Josh Daniels have in training at Sundorne.

Salop’s League One season begins exactly a month today, with fixtures expected at the end of next week.

The first round of the EFL Cup is scheduled for September 5, which clashes with an international break, so clubs could have the option to bring the tie forward to August 29.