Munich hero and former Shrewsbury Town manager Harry Gregg dies aged 87

The Northern Irishman played more than 200 games for Manchester United where he was one of the Busby Babes and a survivor of the tragic Munich disaster in 1958, in which he saved team-mates and other passengers from the burning wreckage.

Retirement followed a 15-year playing career in England and Gregg entered management with Shrewsbury in July 1968, taking over from the great Arthur Rowley.

He guided the club to 17th, 15th, 13 and 12th-placed finishes in the old Division Three before resigning in October 1972. His commitment to everything in management was said to have been 'total'.

It was announced in the early hours of Monday that the former goalkeeper passed away peacefully in his homeland.

It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE,

Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving



Never to be forgotten!



info@harrygregg.com.



https://t.co/6c83cI7YY8 — HarryGreggFoundation (@HarryGreggF) February 17, 2020

Gregg, whose £23,000 transfer to Old Trafford from Doncaster in 1957 was a world-record fee for a goalkeeper, won 25 caps for Northern Ireland and was awarded 'best goalkeeper' at the 1958 World Cup. He also went on to manage Swansea, Crewe and Carlisle before later owning a hotel in County Londonderry.

The Harry Gregg Foundation was formed to help inspire young people to follow in Gregg's footsteps and live the dream through football.

The foundation posted online this morning: "It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE.

Advertising

"Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.

The club are sad to hear the passing of former manager and survivor of the Munich air disaster, Harry Gregg this morning.



May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/H1EEV8d855 — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) February 17, 2020

"The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks. To everyone who has called, visited or sent well wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family.

"Details of his funeral arrangement will be issued in the next few days.

Advertising

"We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time. Never to be forgotten!"

Shrewsbury Town tweeted: "The club are sad to hear the passing of former manager and survivor of the Munich air disaster, Harry Gregg this morning.

"May you rest in peace."