Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts relieved to have penalty awarded during win over Blackpool

The 56th minute spot-kick sealed a 1-0 victory for Shrewsbury, who made it back-to-back League One wins for the first time this season.

Ricketts' side put in a gritty, mature and professional display against Blackpool for their 13th clean sheet in 28 games this season. The hosts had won seven from eight at home prior to the festive clash.

The six points from six available against Coventry and the Seasiders have moved Town to 11th in the division, but now just two points off a top six place.

Okenabirhie, in the lone striker's role, converted his penalty - Town's first of the season - to send the 540 away fans into bedlam.

And Ricketts said: “It’s about time. We should’ve had three or four this year and finally we do get one for handball.

"There was a big claim in the first half, you can tell off the player’s reaction that it was a clear handball and it didn’t get given.

"Finally something ticks over our way and we get a penalty and I'm delighted for Fey to take it and score.

"He is a very good penalty taker, he’s taken a number of penalties since I've been at the club.

"It's just strange as to why we haven’t had more this year, hopefully that will be the first of many.

"He’s one of them players you don’t doubt when you have a penalty.”

Ricketts revealed he was happy to read complimentary words aimed toward his side in the matchday programme at Bloomfield Road.

Town have now taken 13 points from a possible 21 in recent fixtures against Sunderland and teams in the top seven.

He added: "I've always struggled to get a real good game of football here with it being a bit of a grind and a bit of a battle but for a side which are potent going forward, we nullified them.

"We're a hard team to play against, coming here today you speak to their staff and you see things in the programme and they’re giving us a lot of credit for what we’re doing this year so that’s nice.”