Sam Ricketts hails Shrewsbury Town players following victory over Black Cats

Jason Cummings' expertly-taken first-half winner was the difference between the sides as Shrewsbury repelled severe late pressure to claim the three points.

Sunderland, on the back of a 5-0 thumping of Tranmere, found the woodwork twice and drew some decent stops from Max O'Leary but Shrews held on for yet another clean sheet.

Town went into the game with a newly-fashioned 3-4-3 shape and tried to impose themselves on the League One big-hitters and the 22nd minute goal came as they found their feet in the contest.

Ricketts, who made it lucky No.12 for Shrewsbury against Sunderland, felt his players - from one to 11 plus substitutes - were well worthy of the victory.

He said: "I asked the players for three things before the game. One was character, that has to be a given.

"The intensity in our game and desire as well.

"I thought the players ticked every single box. I asked for the players to measure themselves against their opponent today, their opposite number, who would come out on top?

"And I looked around the dressing room at the end of our game and I don't think we had a losing player on our side.

"I can set the best or worst game plan but if the players don't carry it out we haven't got a chance.

"You could clearly see the plan and the players carried it out superbly well. We used some individual ability at times to break and cause problems."

Town backed up a handy draw at Lincoln and a more disappointing home point against Gillingham with the unexpected victory that lifts them to 12th in League One.

Ricketts' resilient rearguard made it seven clean sheets in 14 with the latest fantastic, disciplined effort.

"I'm really pleased with that. It was a completely different game for Tuesday night, where we had to break opposition down," the boss added.

"We set up for Sunderland to break us down and what we do have is quality in the side and when we get the chance Jason Cummings took his goal well.

"We moved Josh Laurent into a slightly different position and still want him driving with the ball. He did that really well.

"It was on the back of a free-kick which didn't quite come off but we're trying to be a little more imaginative to give us more options to score and it was nice one fell for Jason in the box, and he's certainly an excellent finisher."