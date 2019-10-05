Sam Ricketts hails 'professional' Shrewsbury display

Aaron Pierre's cool finish - his first goal for Town - after 20 minutes was the difference as Town bounced back from last week's home disappointment to Fleetwood.

Ricketts' side remain 12th in League One, three points off the play-offs, after a fourth win in 11 league games. They were well worthy of the three points against Micky Mellon's side and should have won by a bigger scoreline.

Tranmere were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time with Connor Jennings dismissed for a second yellow card.

Town launched wave after wave of second-half attacks - on their way to 22 shots - towards the end that housed a loud away following of 948 but some poor finishing and bad luck meant the deficit remained one goal.

"I thought we gave a thoroughly professional performance. It was a really good reaction to the disappointment of last week's second half," Ricketts said.

"The players were very forthright about that (responding) but what we saw was a team full of commitment and togetherness.

"They worked incredibly hard not to get broken down but secondly, on the break, moved the ball sometimes well.

"We could've gone on to score more. We hit the post, there were a couple of fine saves off their keeper.

"Albeit Max (O'Leary) needed a decent save at the end to make sure we secured all three points."

Max O'Leary made a good late save from Neil Danns to deny the hosts a share of the points.

Despite that chance almost punishing Town for their wastefulness, Ricketts insists he felt comfortable watching on from the side.

He added: "I was quite calm. The second goal would've taken the pressure away but I was calm, we looked solid.

"We got in good situations for the second but didn't take those, we probably didn't hit the target enough or pick the right option.

"Ultimately I was relatively comfortable."

There was some debate over whether Pierre's winner, an angled low finish that went in off the far post, may be awarded to striker Callum Lang, who was lurking near the woodwork.

Boss Ricketts did not care who turned the ball home, while Grenada international Pierre - who flies out to join up with his country tomorrow - insists it was his goal, while images suggest Lang may have sneaked a touch.