We must fire up Shrewsbury fans – Steve Morison

The experienced centre-forward foresees a lack of noise from fans and an ‘air of expectancy’ around Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight as the managerless Shrimpers, winless in seven this season, come to town.

And Morison insists he relishes games against lowly opposition, where Town are looking for a first home success since the opening day of the season against Portsmouth.

“It’s just a different kind of pressure, it’s a pressure you have to deal with,” said Morison on the clash against stuttering Southend, who are under the caretaker management of Gary Waddock.

“You have to create within yourself. Most probably there will be a lack of atmosphere because there will be an air of expectation from people sitting around and just waiting for us to turn up and win the game.

“It’s something we have to create within ourselves by performing well. If we do that then I’m sure the result will go our way.”

Morison, 36, was left out of the starting line-up at AFC Wimbledon for the first time this season as Daniel Udoh started alongside new signing Callum Lang, with fellow debutant Jason Cummings netting from the bench.

The former Wales international is looking to return to Sam Ricketts’ side, while Shaun Whalley is also back available from suspension in forward positions.

“We’d had the second-best start we’ve ever had in League One and apparently we haven’t been good enough at times, which is fine, everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Morison added.

Advertising

“We haven’t had a bad start for the team we’ve had. We haven’t had our strongest starting XI yet.

“Saturday was a step in the right direction, people like Norbs (Ollie Norburn) coming through who we’ve missed.

“Now is the time where we need to keep the lads fit and building because hopefully we should be getting better each game.

“It’s a big one against a team that are struggling. I like those ones because I think when they’re down there you have got to try to keep them down there.

“Use their vulnerability as a weakness for them, a strength for us, and we’ll try to run all over them.”

Morison has started six of seven league games for Town so far this season but is yet to score.