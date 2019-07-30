Fejiri Okenabirhie believes Shrewsbury Town are setting sights higher

Okenabirhie netted twice against Dundee United to finish his pre-season in style as Sam Ricketts' men secured a 2-1 win against the Scottish Championship visitors.

Last season's top scorer is one of just a few squad members to be kept on for this season as Ricketts made big changes with a view to progressing Shrewsbury.

And the striker, who is likely to play alongside new partner Steve Morison in Saturday's League One curtain-raiser against Portsmouth, believes the new group are capable of achieving more than just surviving relegation.

"Of course we want to improve on last year," said Okenabirhie, who managed 16 goals in his debut season last term.

"We achieved safety last year but this year we want to do better and push higher up the table, it's everyone's aim and we're working towards that.

"One hundred per cent (we can do that). We have a good squad of players here and it's just about working together and pushing each other as hard as we can.

"I definitely think we'll have a positive year.

"We obviously want to give the support something to cheer about and start well this year."

Ricketts' men have been dealt a tough opening-day prospect, at home to one of the division's promotion favourites Portsmouth.

But Town's striker, who is of Nigerian descent, says narrow defeats against Pompey last season give Salop optimism they can compete.

"The opening day always has that extra bit on it and obviously Portsmouth did really well last year," he added.

"But we gave them two really good games last year so I don't see why we can't get the three points which we'll be going for.

"We will focus on ourselves."

This time last year Okenabirhie was adjusting after joining from National League Dagenham, but he has his feet under the table at Montgomery Waters Meadow now.

"Pretty much from this time last year there is only three or four players still here," he added.

"I'm one of the boys that been here for a while now. It's good to know the club and know the surroundings and hopefully do well this year.

"There's a lot of new lads. To be fair we've gelled really well so it hasn't taken long to settle. Everyone has been welcomed in the group.

"We're all pushing in the same direction.